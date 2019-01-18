Chandrababu Naidu deceiving people of Andhra Pradesh: KTR

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): IAttacking N Chandrababu Naidu, TRS on Friday said that TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu was criticising it as well as the BJP to hide his administrative failures.

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao said TDP had worked with the BJP for four-and-a-half years but now is attacking the same party with an eye on elections.

He stated that the people of Telangana voted TRS back to power because they believed in the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. But today, the people of Andhra Pradesh are not ready to vest faith in Chandrababu Naidu because of his incompetent governance.

He made the above remarks during the joining program of Congress leader Vanteru Prathap Reddy into TRS at Telangana Bhavan today. KTR called BJP as 'Build up Jatiya Party' and stated that a line of central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, six chief ministers and 11 central ministers campaigned in Telangana but BJP lost deposit in 103 seats. KTR remarked that neither BJP nor the Congress will get the magic number in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. TRS will be working with non-Congress and non-BJP parties and various political parties like Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which have made their stand clear to not support either BJP or Congress, he emphasised. With a lot of confidence, he said, "TRS will win 16 MP seats in Telangana and play a key role at the Centre." (ANI)