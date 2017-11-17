Chandrababu Naidu expresses happiness over NGT's clearance for Amaravati

[India], November 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed happiness over National Green Tribunal's (NGT) clearance for the upcoming state capital, Amaravati.

NGT earlier in the day gave the approval for the construction of Amaravati, as a dream capital on the banks of Krishna river.

The NGT heard petitions filed by the environmentalists in 2015 against construction of the capital on the banks of Krishna river and in lush green fields.

After hearing the arguments for over 22 months and examining 10,000 pages of documents in favour of and against, the NGT gave the nod to the capital finally.

They also challenged the clearances given by the environment ministry with 192 conditions. Soon after the hearing, Chief Minister said "with this, the roadblock to capital construction has been removed. We will build Amaravati to be a world class Greenfield capital". Meanwhile, the state farmers too expressed happiness and exchanged sweets after the NGT's decision. (ANI)