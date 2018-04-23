Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates AP Cyber Security Operations Center

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Center (APCSOC) in Amaravati.

APCSOC is an initiative of the state Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT and E&C) ministry.

"The Center will combat cyber security threats and provide real time intelligence sharing and threat analysis to all state government departments and entities," Naidu said in a statement.

"At the heart of the security operations center (SOC), is a blended security analytics platform that ingests, correlates and analyses massive amounts of data. The state has also roped in Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) as cyber security consultants to the Government in helping the state frame and adopt best-in-breed practices and frameworks in this domain," Naidu added.

The IT behemoth Tech Mahindra has been selected to operate the APSCOC. Chief Minister Naidu also launched a cyber threat portal and the state's draft Cyber Security Framework (CSF). The draft framework - a document that integrates the industry standards and best practices has been released with an objective of inviting consultative feedback from the industry and expert groups. Along with Naidu and IT, E&C minister Nara Lokesh, Principal Secretary K Vijayanand, Advisor to Govt (e-governance, electronics and IT) J Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, State Director general of police (DGP) Dr M. Malakondaiah attended the event. Representatives of Tech Mahindra and PwC were also present at the occasion. (ANI)