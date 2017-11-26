Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates real time governance centre in AP

[India], November 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday inaugurated the Real Time Governance State Center at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat here in a bid to provide "seamless and frictionless" real time governance.

The Department of RTG (Real Time Governance) was formed on September 6, with Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) as its functional arm. The new center will directly report to Chief Minister Naidu.

The main mission of RTG State/District Center is to implement real time governance to handle all the important events and natural calamities on a real time basis, leveraging e-governance, technology and electronic communication and adopting the most advanced technology of international standards for governance.

The RTGS consists of a state center and 13 district centers. A fully-functional and highly evolved ecosystem of technology and skill, the core team operates from RTG State Center with data input from people hub - which hosts the data of all the households in the state along with the government benefits they receive which is in turn linked with various government departments. A call center has also been constituted which will double as an internal grievance redressal platform and a surveillance and communication wing. The other sources which provide real time data to RTG state center include surveillance system, drones, biometric augmented technology, machine learning technology and the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre or AWARE. The RTGS also derives its support from other organisations in its ecosystem including A.P. State Fibernet Limited (APSFL), AP Towers, AP Content Corporation, A.P. Virtual Classes Corporation and Drones Corporation of A.P. The Center consists of a 'Barco Wall' or a giant screen that has capability of displaying multiple screens at the same time. The screen hosts various dashboards including real time grievance reports, datalytics from people's hub, weather casting, visuals from CC cameras from strategic locations and real time progress from various projects. With the help of state-of-the-art technological intervention and big data analytics sourced from the ground level in real time, RTGC acts as a place where the chief minister and his team can take decisions driven by data and ensure that the government is able to take right decisions impacting the lives of the citizen with the motto of 'People First' leading to happiness index of 80 percent- the larger objective of the Government. RTGS also houses a dedicated social media team that acts as a dynamic medium for public engagement, actively engaging with the public regarding the work done by the government on a real time basis. (ANI)