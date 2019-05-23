Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation today

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation on Thursday after his party Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to lose the Assembly polls, according to the official trends.

As per YSRCP senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YS Jaganmohan Reddy would be taking oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30.

Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party appears to be sweeping the Assembly polls in the initial trends and is leading on 149 Assembly seats in the 175-member House. Naidu-led TDP is ahead on 25 seats, the trends four hours after counting of votes began at 8 am showed.

Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat. The state went to polls on April 11. In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP bagged 67 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, which was held simultaneously with state Assembly polls, YSRCP is leading on 24 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 while TDP is ahead on one seat only.