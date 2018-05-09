Chandrababu Naidu launches programmers for education, backward class

[India], May 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched various programme for the development of the state.

Naidu urged on involving industry leaders as guest lecturers in the education sector.

The Chief Minister also released the Andhra Pradesh State Learning Report, compiled by the National Achievement Survey on classes 3, 5 and 8 here, while addressing the collectors conference.

Talking on the occasion, Sandhya Rani, Commissioner of School Education, presented the developments of the department and called on the collectors for action to be taken.

Rani spoke about the Vidya Vikaasam, a comprehensive Strategy and Action Plan to accelerate and improve learning outcomes of students through remedial programmes, teacher training, academic monitoring, assessments, technology integration in classrooms and others. Rani even requested the district collectors to set up task forces to review and close down unrecognised schools and regulate and monitor private schools. Dr. Sujata Sharma, Special Commissioner, Collegiate Education made a request to the Chief Minister to launch the Andhra Pradesh Student Academic Management System. Andhra Pradesh Student Academic Management System is an e-Pragati compliant programme, integrating e-admission and e-administration. It includes all the parts of a student life-cycle, from admission using common application forms, centralised processing of selecting list, issue of certificates, placements and real-time data on Gross Enrollment Ratio.(ANI)