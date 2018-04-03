Chandrababu Naidu meets leaders in Parliament over Special Category Status

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, met leaders from different parties in the Parliament towards securing Special Category Status (SCS) for the state.

The list of party members that Naidu met in the Parliament's central hall are- Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (J-K NC), Saugata Roy (TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress), Jitender Reddy (TRS), M Veerappa Moily (Congress) and Rajiv Satav (Congress).

Naidu also met Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Tariq Anwar (NCP). Earlier in the day, Naidu paid tribute at Gandhi statue in the parliament premises. Meanwhile, TDP MPs continued to protest outside the Parliament house, demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. The ruling party of Andhra Pradesh and the BJP-led Centre has been at the loggerheads over the non-issuance of the special status to the state. (ANI)