Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Tuesday.

However, what transpired between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and Congress president is yet to be announced.

Naidu is expected to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar later today.

Key opposition players are doing marathon meetings and leaving no stone unturned to garner support for the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from the power in upcoming Lok-Sabha elections.

In December last year, Naidu had met a string of opposition leaders including Gandhi, Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)