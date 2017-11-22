Chandrababu Naidu met SAP India team to discuss CFMS plans for Andhra

[India], November 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met SAP - Asia Pacific Business Head, Michiel Verhoeve and a team from SAP India, to discuss the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) planned for the state's finance department.

The team from SAP India said that "after the CFMS gets implemented, it will integrate all business processes related to budgeting, expenditure, receipts, accounting, cash management and HR management".

"Most components of the project will be finalised in the next ten days, which will be followed by assessment, testing, data migration, user training and the set-up of a support infrastructure," SAP India said.

SAP India also told the chief minister that the objective was to complete at least three testing cycles by January 1. In the next few months, the CFMS application will be rolled out to the last level offices of every department of the state. The nodal agency for the implementation of this project is Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems and Services (APCFSS), whose CEO, Krishnadevarayalu Vasireddy, will be coordinating with Muddada Ravichandra, Special Chief Secretary (FAC). Both attended the meeting and informed the chief minister over the progress of the development of the CFMS. Looking at the benefits, the chief minister was pleased with the progress and insisted that a strict timeline should be followed so that the application can go live soon. The team also expressed interest in university alliances, and offered to collaborate using their specialised SAP curriculum. SAP has linked with over 1,000 universities worldwide, to contribute to skill development. Like, Predictive analytics, outcome-based innovations in the field of agriculture, revenue and digital recognition. The team will meet the chief minister to discuss more concrete proposals in mid-December and follow up with the updates on the CFMS. SAP India - Services Head, Amit Khandelwal and Marketing Executive, Kuldeep Solanki, were also present at the meeting. (ANI)