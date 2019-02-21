Chandrababu Naidu trusts Imran Khan, not PM Modi: Amit Shah

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu of having faith on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that one should not stoop down to such a level for political gains.

"Chandrababu Naidu, you trust Pakistan PM but you do not trust the Prime Minister of India. You are taking Imran Khan's side. One should not stoop down to this level for political interests," said Amit Shah while addressing a gathering.

Asserting that the Narendra Modi led government is committed to ensuring the country's security, the BJP president said, "BJP is the only political party in the country to have a zero tolerance against terrorism. The Prime Minister has given a free hand to the Army to choose place and time. The entire country is standing rock solid with the families of those who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack."

The CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. Pakistan-based and backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. Attacking Naidu further, the BJP president alleged that the former has done no work in the last five years for the development of the state. "Chandrababu Naidu is sitting on dharna in Delhi, Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. If he wishes to sit on dharna then he should sit in front of his party office as he has not worked in the last five years for development of Andhra," he added Accusing Naidu of levelling false allegations on the BJP government, Shah said: "Chandrababu Naidu is saying that the development and growth were stopped by BJP. But 10 of 14 tasks of Andhra Reorganization Act have already been completed in the last five years by Modi government." The BJP president also alleged that the TDP and Jagan Babu's party are corrupt and dynastic parties who can't do any good for Andhra, while the Modi government has given 20 major institutions to the state in the last five years. "Modi Government has given 20 major institutions, including IIT, IIIT, NIT, IIM, AIIMS, HPCL, Central and Tribal Universities to Andhra Pradesh in the last five years." (ANI)