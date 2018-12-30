Chandrababu will receive a return gift in coming elections, says KCR

[India] Dec 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched a scathing attack on his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu stating that the later would definitely receive a return gift from him in the form of defeat in the coming elections.

Addressing a press conference, Rao, who is commonly known as KCR said on Saturday, "Chandrababu Naidu is one of the dirtiest politicians in the country. He is not a leader but a manager of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He grabbed the TDP from Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). Naidu has copied Telangana schemes. He can't even speak proper English and Hindi and how can he enter into national politics. He has done nothing for the IT development in Hyderabad."

KCR said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh. "The Andhra Pradesh government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court to prepare high court building by December. Chandrababu Naidu will lose the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh. He will definitely receive a return gift from KCR in the coming elections." The Telangana Chief Minister also announced that Panchayat elections will start from January 10, 2019 days after the Telangana High Court directed that the elections should be completed within 100 days. During the press conference, KCR also hit out at BJP and Congress over Backward Class reservations issue. "The Opposition parties are making unnecessary demands on Backward Class reservations. BJP has lost their deposits in 103 constituencies out of 118 constituencies in Telangana for giving useless statements in their election campaigns. Congress leaders went to court to demand reservation for Backward Class, however, both High Court and the Supreme Court have dismissed the case. Congress is the party, who wants more than 50 per cent reservation for Backward Class just to come into the power. It was under Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government that 69.19 per cent reservation was issued on the basis of the notification." Appreciating his government for playing a key role in Telangana's development, the Chief Minister said, "There were only 192 schools in the state and when TRS formed the government here the number of schools touched 261. It is the government's credentials that have given the reservation to BCs in market committees. 74 lakh sheep were distributed to shepherds to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore. Telangana is the first government to give reservations for the BCs in the country."(ANI)