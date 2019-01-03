Chandran Unnithan dies of heart attack, not due to injury: Kerala CM

Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker Chandran Unnithan died of heart attack and not due to injuries he sustained during the clash between BJP and CPM workers in Pandalam on Wednesday, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday.

"There was a clash at Pandalam on Wednesday evening. Chandran Unnithan was injured and was taken to Believers Church Medical College Hospital. He later died due to heart attack," said Chief Minister Vijayan, while addressing a press conference.

A clash erupted between the BJP and the CPM workers in front of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram over the entry of two women-Bindu and Kanakadurga-of the menstrual age group into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday morning. Protesters also pelted stones, raised slogans and hurled abuses against each other.

The victim, Chandran Unnithan, was participating in a march organised by the Sangh Parivar-backed Sabarimala Action Council, which alleged that CPM workers attacked the protesters participating in the rally, leaving Unnithan gravely injured. Unnithan, who was allegedly injured in stone pelting, was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. An investigation into the matter is underway. The clashes broke out just hours after, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered the hill shrine and offered prayers, following which the temple was shut for an hour for 'purification' rituals. The Supreme Court lifted the traditional ban on the entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year. Since then, a string of protests have taken place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)