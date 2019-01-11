Chandrayaan-2 might launch between March 25 and April end: ISRO Chief

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan on Friday said that India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, is expected to be launched between March 25 to April end later this year.

Chandrayaan-2 was earlier scheduled to be launched in late 2018. Later it was set for launch in between January and February.

"Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled right now from March 25 to April end. Earlier it was targeted for January to February, but some tests could not be completed," Sivan said while addressing the media.

While talking about the achievements of ISRO last year, Sivan said, "16 out of17 missions were achieved. GSAT-29 was the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil and GSAT-29 was the biggest one. 94 out of 154 identified projects were completed. Total Rs 30,000 crore has been approved for ISRO activities by the government. Out of that, Rs 10,000 crore is for Gaganyaan mission." He added, "We should spend the money in two years and we will produce 20,000 jobs in the industry." Sivan further shared that the preliminary work of ISRO TV is over. "We are planning to launch it in 2019 itself," he said. "We need ground stations in neighbouring countries to get increased accuracy in navigation system and mainly to download satellite data. This is a normal practice... We are planning to have one in Russia for navigation system and some in Japan. Not only that they will also have stations here." (ANI)