Change to walk: Srishti Bakshi completes 3,600 km on foot to empower her gender

[India], May 7 (ANI): Srishti Bakshi, who embarked on a walking mission to cover the entire stretch from Kanyakumari to Kashmir- on foot, with a motive to promote women safety has reached the final destination of her journey.

Thirty-one-year-old, Bakshi who started her journey in September last year from Kanyakumari reached Srinagar on May 2.

Bakshi took up this mission to create awareness about the security and social status of women in India.

Whilst on her mission Bakshi also conducted workshops in villages to create awareness amongst people about the situations and circumstances faced by women.

On the road, her target is to cover 25 km to 30 km every day. However, the walk is not her sole aim. She conducts workshops in villages for women and organises sessions in schools and colleges to make the people aware of the situations and circumstances faced by women. It took 230 days for Bakshi to complete her journey. She was even felicitated on completion of her journey in Srinagar last week. Speaking on the occasion, Bakshi said that people often talk about women safety but still have a lot to do. Bakshi has named her mission to cover eleven states, 3,600 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as CrossBow movement. Srishti, an MBA, was working in Hong Kong. However, a horrific incident in which a mother and daughter were gang-raped near Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr in 2016 left rattled her. She decided to give up her high profile job and created "CrossBow", a movement which aims to empower women and make India a safer place for them. (ANI)