Changing with time is our society's strength: PM Modi

Shravanabelagola: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the greatest strength of the Indian society is changing with times and adapting accordingly to new contexts.

Addressing a gathering at 88th Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav of Bhagawan Bahubali here Prime Minister Modi also hailed saints and seers for bringing a positive difference in it.

"Our saints and seers have always served society and made a positive difference. The strength of our society is that we have always changed with the times and adapted well to new contexts," the Prime Minister said.

Stressing the importance of healthcare, Prime Minister Modi said it is the government's duty to provide good quality and affordable healthcare to the poor. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to participate in various programmes in Mysuru today. He will inaugurate newly carved 630 steps on Vindhyagiri hill and will also flag off Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur.

