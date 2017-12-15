Chaos should be avoided in winter session: Naqvi

[India] Dec 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday suggested that chaos should be avoided in the winter session of Parliament and through discussions and debate concerned issues should be put forward.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "In this Winter Session...crucial issues will be put forward by the Centre and the Opposition. I believe through discussion and debate all those issues should be taken into consideration. Any sort of chaos and mayhem should be avoided."

He added that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has come to power, there has been no pressure on any particular matter or they never tried to dominate the discussion.

"I remember, when the UPA government was in power they did not let anyone else put his or her point in front and because of that we had to debate for weeks to discuss on issues like corruption and terrorism," Naqvi stated.

Responding on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark on Prime Minister, he said that it is nothing but a reaction as a result of ongoing Assembly elections.

Ahead of parliament winter session on Friday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Azad said Prime Minister Modi should clarify his remark against former diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "The entire Opposition has given a notice that for the first time a Prime Minister has accused former prime minister, former vice president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for the Gujarat Assembly elections. I believe this is a very serious allegation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify this in Parliament. If the Prime Minister is using such allegations just to win the elections then it is a worrisome issue."

The winter session of Parliament that began today was adjourned after paying tributes to its sitting and former members who passed away after the Monsoon Session.

The session, which is set to commence more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018 and this session of the Parliament will have 14 sittings.

Issues like the Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill related to triple talaq and legislation on granting Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills, which will be tabled for discussion and passage.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Supplementary Demand for Grants and three ordinances, including GST compensation to states, will also be a prominent issue of discussion.

Parliament Winter Session is also expected to witness heavy fireworks as the Congress Party will try to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government over a range of issues.

The Centre was recently targetted by the Opposition for delaying the winter session allegedly in the wake of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Congress outgoing president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre, saying it was sabotaging the winter session of parliament on flimsy grounds. (ANI)