Chapter on Yogi Adityanath's gurus, freedom fighters in UP govt school syllabus

Lucknow: From the academic session starting July, children in government-run schools will read chapters on some great personalities, including Nath sect deity Baba Gorakhnath, Nath sect saint Baba Gambhirnath, freedom fighters Bandhu Singh and Rani Avanti Bai, and the 12th century warrior brothers Alha-Udal among others who, till now, were missing from the syllabus.

The move comes after Yogi Adityanath,who served five times as the Gorakhpur MP before becoming the UP chief minister, gave directions to the Basic Shiksha Department to includes chapters on great personalities who had been neglected under the previous regimes in the state.

Yogi is the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple, a prominent centre of faith and devotion in eastern UP, where Baba Gorakhnath is worshipped by lakhs of devotees. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bhupendra Narayan Singh said, This time, some changes have been introduced in textbooks, which will soon be distributed among school children studying in Classes 1 to 8. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bhupendra Narayan Singh said, This time, some changes have been introduced in textbooks, which will soon be distributed among school children studying in Classes 1 to 8. Jeevani (life story) of Guru Gorakhnath has been added as chapter 6 in the Class 6 book titled Mahan Vyaktitva ( great personalities ). Jeevani (life story) of Guru Gorakhnath has been added as chapter 6 in the Class 6 book titled Mahan Vyaktitva ( great personalities ). Likewise, chapters on Gambhirnath, Bandhu Singh, Avanti Bai, Veer Alha, have been added in other books to be taught in Classes 1 to 8. Likewise, chapters on Gambhirnath, Bandhu Singh, Avanti Bai, Veer Alha, have been added in other books to be taught in Classes 1 to 8. The chapter on Bandhu Singh includes how the guerrilla fighter, a staunch devotee of Ma Tarkulha, fought against the British and was publicly hanged at Gorakhpurs Alinagar crossing on August 12, 1857. The chapter on Bandhu Singh includes how the guerrilla fighter, a staunch devotee of Ma Tarkulha, fought against the British and was publicly hanged at Gorakhpurs Alinagar crossing on August 12, 1857. Similarly, the story of Bundelkhands warrior brothers Alha-Udal has also been introduced to inspire children. Similarly, the story of Bundelkhands warrior brothers Alha-Udal has also been introduced to inspire children. Rani Avanti Bai, queen ofMadhya Pradesh who resisted the British after her husband King Vikramadityas death, will also feature in the curriculum. Rani Avanti Bai, queen ofMadhya Pradesh who resisted the British after her husband King Vikramadityas death, will also feature in the curriculum. The new textbooks have attractive colours and a QR code, which can be scanned to view digital formats of chapters on mobile phones. The new textbooks have attractive colours and a QR code, which can be scanned to view digital formats of chapters on mobile phones.