Char Dham pilgrims rescued in landslide hit Uttarakhand

[India] May 20 (ANI): Hundreds of Char Dham pilgrims stranded in Uttarakhand have been rescued said Maharashtra's Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Chandrakant Patil.

He told ANI, "The government has taken all necessary precautions. The state's department of disaster management immediately came into action. We contacted the tour operators and figured out that 102 pilgrims from Maharashtra were stranded who have been rescued now and have been accommodated in different hotels."

"By noon all roads will be cleared, and by evening, all pilgrims will be made to board trains to their respective home stations. We have reached out to the railway authorities for the same so that none miss out their trains," Patil added.

A landslide blocked part of the road leading up from Joshimath to Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday. There have been no casualties or injuries. (ANI)