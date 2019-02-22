Charge-sheet filed against man for harbouring militants in Sopore

Sopore[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against a person in a local court for allegedly harbouring terrorists in a residential house at Bomai in Sopore.According to police, "A charge-sheet has been filed at the police station of Bomai against Abdul Wadood Lone, resident of Najar Mohalla, Bomai, in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore, after obtaining requisite government sanction and completing all other departmental formalities."“Charge-sheet pertains to harbouring of militants in a residential house at Bomai,” police said.Abdul Wadood Lone was arrested in June 2016 on the charges of harbouring two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). The two terrorists were identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone. (ANI)

