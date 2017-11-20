Charge-sheet filed against 5 police officials in Bhopal gang-rape case

[India], November 20 (ANI): A showcause notice has been issued to the Bhopal Superintendent of Police and a chargesheet has been filed against three inspectors and two sub-inspectors in connection with the Bhopal gang-rape case.

"Based on the preliminary inquiry, a showcause notice was issued to the city Superintendent of Police. A chargesheet has been filed against three inspectors and two sub-inspectors after which a departmental inquiry will be initiated," Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Makrand Deuskar said, on Monday.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old civil services aspirant was abducted by four men and was allegedly gangraped near the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal. All the four accused were arrested. On November 11, two doctors of Madhya Pradesh's Sultania Women Hospital were suspended over an erroneous medical report that said the victim indulged in consensual sex with the culprits. The Jabalpur High Court then ordered the Madhya Pradesh Government to file a report in the case citing actions taken in the regard. The court also raised questions over the role of police and doctors. (ANI)