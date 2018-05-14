Charge sheet filed in Sunanda Pushkar death case

[India], May 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court in connection with the death of Sunanda Pushkar.

The charge sheet has named Sunanda's husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The next date of hearing in the case is May 24.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

On February 23, Tharoor said he was looking for a conclusion in his wife's death case. Incidentally, on that day, Tharoor's statement came hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT)-led probe into the case. (ANI)