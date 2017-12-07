Charges framed against all accused in 2005 cash-for-question scam

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against all the accused, including 11 former Members of Parliament (MP), in connection with the 2005 cash-for-question scam case.

The MPs have been charged for allegedly taking money to ask questions in the Parliament.

Besides the 11 MPs, two journalists of a web portal were also mentioned in the charge-sheet for abetting the offence under the anti-graft law.

The 2005 cash-for-question scam case will be next heard on January 12.

The 11 former MPs who are accused in the case are: Chhatarpal Singh Lodha (BJP), Anna Saheb M K Patil (BJP), Manoj Kumar (RJD), Chandra Pratap Singh (BJP), Ram Sewak Singh (Congress), Narender Kumar Kushwaha (BSP), Pradeep Gandhi (BJP), Suresh Chandel (BJP), Lal Chandra Kol (BSP), Y G Mahajan (BJP), Raja Rampal (BSP). The entire scam came to light after two journalists conducted a sting operation against the then MPs and telecast on a private news channel on December 12, 2005. (ANI)