Charges framed against Major Nikhil Handa in Shailja Dwivedi murder case

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against Army Major Nikhil Rai Handa in Shailja Dwivedi murder case. The hearing in the case will begin on January 19.

Handa has been framed under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police reveals that a night before the incident, Handa had watched various videos on YouTube on how to kill someone, which indicate his intention to murder Shailja Dwivedi, who was his colleague's wife.

On June 29, a Delhi Court had sent Major Handa to 14-day judicial remand, after he was under the police custody for four days. Major Handa was arrested June 24 after Shailja's body was found with her throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square area. He killed her after she allegedly refused to marry him. (ANI)