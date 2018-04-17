Chargesheet against 4 for stalking Smriti Irani last year

[India] Apr 17(ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against four people for allegedly misbehaving and stalking Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The incident took place last year when Irani was returning to her residence in Chanakyapuri from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The four boys, students of Delhi University, were arrested last year after an FIR was registered against them for following Irani's car.

The FIR was filed under Section 354 D (stalking) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, they were later released on bail. (ANI)