Charminar robbery: Dacoit gang leader held

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): Hyderabad Police has arrested a notorious inter-state dacoit gang leader in connection with the Charminar robbery case.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh have been seized from the 41-year-old, while other gang members are still absconding.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, the dacoit gang leader, Amjad Khwaja Ameen Shaik alias Amja, from Thane, Mumbai was involved in more than 40 cases.

On March 6, a gang barged into a goldsmith's workshop in Petlaburj near Charminar and fled with about five kilos of gold. (ANI)