Charred bodies of three sisters found in Odisha

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Charred bodies of three sisters were recovered from a house in Odisha's Malkangiri on Wednesday.

The locals informed the police after they spotted flames and smoke coming out of the house. Soon, police and fire tenders reached the spot.

While dousing the flames, the fire tenders informed the police that door of the house was locked from inside triggering suspicion of suicide.

Locals in the area suspected that all three girls, who were unmarried, were depressed over some family-related issue.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in this regard. (ANI)