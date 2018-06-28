Chartered plane crashes in Ghatkopar, a Mumbai suburb, kills five

At least five persons including a pedestrian were killed when a small chartered plane crashed in the thickly populated suburb of Ghatkopar in north-east Mumbai, officials said.

At the time of updating this story, an official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed, that two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and an on-ground person had died in the fatal crash. The deceased, according to official sources have been identified as Pilot Capt PS Rajput, Co-Pilot Marya Zuberi, AME Surbhi, and Technician Manish Pandey.

Eyewitnesses said the plane was seen hurtling down and crashed with a deafening roar before bursting into flames around 1.15 p.m. There were four people on board.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop, previously belonged to the state of Uttar Pradesh. Avnish Awasthi, UP Principal Secretary for Information, was quoted in a handful media reports as saying that this plane was sold by the state to a Mumbai based company, UY Aviation, after it had met with an accident previously in Allahabad.

Rescue officials who rushed to site said four bodies, whose identity was not clear, had been recovered from the smoking plane's wreckage.

A passerby in the vicinity of the crash was burnt fatally when some burning fuel from the aircraft fell on him, said an eyewitness who was among the first to reach the spot.

As per preliminary information, the aircraft was on a test flight and had taken off from the Juhu Airport minutes before it crashed. The plane was about to land at the airport, when it crashed nearby in Sarvodaya Nagar in Ghatkopar a little after 1 PM.

The cause of the crash is not known. It occurred in an under construction building premises, averting what could have been a major disaster.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked officials to rush to the spot to assist in the relief operations. He has also asked the investigation authorities to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel, meanwhile, praised the deceased pilot for averting a bigger tragedy.

"Salute to the pilot who showed presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life," he tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at #ghatkopar as Charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. #RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences. — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 28, 2018

Nand Gopal Nandi, UP's civil aviation minister, took to twitter to clarify that the aircraft was not owned by his government:

We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolence to the families of the people who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. VT-UPZ was UP government aircraft till 2014 and was sold to UY Aviation Pvt Ltd, Mumbai in 2014. It is currently neither owned nor operated by UP Govt. — Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (@NandiGuptaBJP) June 28, 2018

#WATCH: A chartered plane crashes near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where a construction work was going on. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ACyGYymydX— ANI (@ANI)According to the recent reports 5 people passed away in the crash - 2 pilots, 2 aircraft maintenance engineers and a pedestrian. June 28, 2018

Two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board & one person on ground are dead in the Mumbai chartered plane crash: Directorate General of Civil Aviation— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to UP govt. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad: Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi #UttarPradesh— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

#Mumbai chartered plane crash: 5 people, including 4 people on board, have died. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UIAyN9aP0e— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

