Chatra rape case: Victim's family thanks authority

[India], May 8 (ANI): Satisfied with the investigation into her daughter's gangrape and brutal murder in Jharkhand's Chatra, the father of the victim has said the police and authority are providing complete assistance to the grieving family.

"Police and authority are with us, and there have been no lapses in their support, I'd like to thank them for it," the victim's father told ANI.

He demanded that the accused gets the strictest punishment.

Chatra Magistrate Anil Kumar that the emergency situation as forced people out of their homes but added that normality would restored soon, "Whenever such an emergency situation comes in village, due to the pressure of authorities and security forces, people are forced to leave their homes. Same has happened here. Once the forces go away from village, people will return to their homes."

On May 5, the minor girl was gangraped and then burnt alive. The issue was raised in the village Panchayat on Friday morning, where the Panchayat asked the accused to pay Rs 50,000 to the victim to settle the matter. Being a serious issue, the matter was taken over by the district administration, which announced afinancial support of Rs. 2.5 lakh to the victim's family. Under this, the DC also gave a cheque of Rs.1 lakh to the father in advance, among other compensations. Meanwhile, 14 people have been arrested over the gang-rape and murder of the minor. (ANI)