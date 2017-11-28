Chatrinaka Police apprehend five for selling baby

[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Chatrinaka Police has apprehended five people, including one woman, for selling a four-month-old girl child, who the police rescued.

"We filed an FIR of a couple, who complained that their four month old baby girl was missing. On investigation we arrested the people who were selling the child and returned the kidnapped daughter to the couple," Assistant Commissioner of Police Syed Fiaz said.

On credible information, the staff of Chatrinaka Police apprehended four accused persons Gangadhar Reddy, Balakoti, Laxman, Raju and one woman Sirisha for selling new born babies in the guise of adoption and collecting huge amounts from the childless couple.(ANI)