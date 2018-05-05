Chattabal encounter: 3 terrorists killed, 3 security personnel injured

[India], May 05 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed and three security personnel got injured in an encounter that took place in Chattabal area of Srinagar on Saturday.

Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ravideep Sahi confirmed, "Three terrorists have been killed, three security personnel have been injured. It was a clean operation. There has been no damage to the building. I thank the people of Srinagar for their cooperation."

The encounter broke out early morning.

In a similar incident, two policemen and one civilian were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station here in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.(ANI)