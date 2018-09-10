'Chattisgarh BJP to organise 'Kavyanjali' and 'Karyanjali' events in Sept'

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): In order to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his one-month death anniversary, the September calendar for the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be marked with events like Karyanjali and Kavyanjali.

Addressing a press conference after his return from BJP national executive meet, Chattisgarh Chief Minister on Sunday said, "On the first month death anniversary of former Prime Minister (Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the party has decided to pay him a tribute by organizing 'Kavi Sammelan' or gathering of poets for the recitation of poems. This 'Kavyanjali' Kavi Sammelan will be organized in all constituencies of Chhattisgarh on 16th September."

"The week between Narendra Modi's birthday on 17th September to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay birth anniversary on 25th September will be a marked as 'Karyanjali'. During 'Karyanjali' or 'Sewa Sapath', the week will be dedicated to the service of needy and poor. We will organize health camps and other facilities in slums and poor colonies," Singh further elaborated. Singh, who has been in power since 2003 and likely to seek his fourth term, also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will be visiting the state on September 21 and 22 respectively, in the run-up to the elections. Singh, however, backed the government on the fuel price hike, saying, "The international fluctuation of fuel price decides the rates of petrol and diesel. I hope that with time when rupee value will become strong, the petrol-diesel prices would also come down." (ANI)