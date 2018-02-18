Chattisgarh gets state's largest BPO center

[India], Feb. 18 (ANI): The state's largest Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) call center has been launched at Dantewada in Chattisgarh on Sunday.

The new BPO center is currently training 480 young people at the center after which they shall be offered job opportunities according to their preferences and skill sets.

The trainees are being provided sessions for communications skills, basic English speaking, and public dealing. They are also being paid a monthly stipend during the training session.

"It is a favourable sector for youth to build (their) career. It is one of the best opportunities for us. Trainees are teaching us English, correct pronunciation of words, typing and the way to deal with people. We are being given Rs. 4000 as stipend," said a trainee. The Dantewada district collector Saurabh Kumar aims at increasing the enrollments at the center and providing the trainees with better facilities and infrastructure. He said that "We started this to provide jobs to the educated youth to Dantewada and adjacent regions. Currently, there are 480 young people involved in the program we aim to take the tally up to 1000. We want to provide world-class infrastructure to the BPO". (ANI)