Cheapest smartphone maker among 3 held for 'extortion'

[India], Jun 11 (ANI): Mohit Goel, founder of Ringing Bells - the company that offered world's cheapest smartphone 'Freedom 251' - and two others were arrested by the Delhi police on Sunday for allegedly trying to extort money in lieu of settling a rape case.

Goel, his aide and a woman conspired to extort money from the complainants after implicating them in a gang-rape case in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Earlier, the woman, involved in the conspiracy, had filed a complaint that she was gang-raped by five people in a hotel in Alwar. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the woman had been threatening the complainant and asking him for money.

Later, the police laid a trap to arrest the accused when they came to take the extortion amount. "My relatives were being honey-trapped. First, the accused asked for Rs 11 core and then they settled the matter for Rs 2.5 crore. They took Rs 1 crore 15 lakh earlier and today they came to take Rs 30 lakh when they were arrested," said a family member of a complainant. (ANI)