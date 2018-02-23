Chennai: 2 held with 40,000 Malaysian currency

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday apprehended two passengers with 40,000 Malaysian currency at the Chennai airport.

The accused have been identified as Krishnan Padmanaban and Karunanithi Rajathi, who were supposed to travel to Kuala Lumpur via Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines Flight. They were carrying cash worth Rs 6.4 lakh.

"Our team noticed suspicious activities of two passengers while entering the terminal. During the screening of their hand baggage, images of currency bundles were found. The matter was then informed to the customs official," the CISF officials said.

"Both the passengers along with the recovered cash have been handed over to customs officials for further legal action," the CISF added. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)