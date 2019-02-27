  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Chennai: 2 smugglers arrested with 660 kg wildlife species

Chennai: 2 smugglers arrested with 660 kg wildlife species

Last Updated: Wed, Feb 27, 2019 22:49 hrs

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Two smugglers were arrested after a total of 660 kg of wildlife species were seized by customs officials here in a raid conducted on Monday night.

The seized species are estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore, and were identified as sea horses, pangolin scales, pipefish, and sea cucumbers, among others.  

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, Wildlife Protection Act and FT D&R Act.

Earlier on February 2, Customs officials had seized a leopard cub at Chennai International Airport from the baggage of a passenger coming from Bangkok. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features