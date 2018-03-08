Chennai: 23 kg of smuggled gold seized, 4 arrested

[India], Mar. 8 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai zone, on Thursday seized 23 kilograms of gold, smuggled into India from Sri Lanka at Egmore Railway Station.

Four people were also arrested by the police in this regard.

In the latest of a series of seizures, the sleuths acted on specific intelligence that a syndicate was smuggling gold from Sri Lanka into India by boat, and that certain persons would be reaching Chennai with the smuggled gold by the Rameswaram-Chennai Sethu Express today morning.

Detailed examination of the pouches revealed that the quartet had totally brought 123 gold bars, totally weighing 23.1 kilograms. On February 21, the DRI had seized 19.27 kg of smuggled gold from two persons on a motorcycle near Jegathapattinam (a coastal village near Mimisal in Tamil Nadu), and arrested the two persons. This financial year, the DRI in Chennai has totally seized 193 kilograms of gold, valued at about Rs. 57 crore in 31 cases. (ANI)