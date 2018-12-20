Chennai: Actor Vishal detained outside producers' council office

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Actor and producer Vishal was detained in Chennai on Thursday for allegedly trying to break into Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council's (TFPC) office.

The incident occurred after a group of 300 film producers had locked the office demanding his resignation. Vishal is the president of TFPC.

The group which has locked the office has accused Vishal of being involved in criminal activities.

Following the detention, a message criticising the police action was posted on the Vishal's official Twitter account.

"Police who were mute yesterday when unauthorised people locked the doors and gates of TFPC have arrested me and my colleague today for no fault of ours, absolutely unbelievable. We will fight back, will do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event and raise funds to help Producers in distress," the tweet read. (ANI)