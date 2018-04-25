Chennai cop's bravery prevents rape on train, accused nabbed

Chennai: A RPF constable on Monday night saved a woman, who was traveling alone, from being sexually abused in women’s compartment in MRTS train from Velachery to Beach.

According to police sources, Subbaiah SI, RPF and two other RPF staff were on checking duty at night on the MRTS. When the train crossed Chintadripet station, K. Shivaji, a constable who was in one of the general coaches, heard the screams of a woman.

As soon as the train halted at the next station, Park Town, the cop got off the train and rushed into the ladies coach to find a man in an inebriated condition attempting to rape a woman. The constable immediately overpowered the man, alerted fellow personnel and nabbed him.

The perpetrator was later identified as S. Satyaraj (26) from Lakshmipuram in Velachery. While the man who works as security guard of a private firm has been lodged in jail, railway police IG, Pon Manickavel, appreciated Shivaji’s rescue act. In the meanwhile, the lady lost consciousness and was rushed to the nearest hospital. Police suspect her to be a ragpicker who might be mentally challenged. She is a resident of Vyasarpadi and was said to have taken up this profession after her husband had abandoned her. In the meanwhile, the lady lost consciousness and was rushed to the nearest hospital. Police suspect her to be a ragpicker who might be mentally challenged. She is a resident of Vyasarpadi and was said to have taken up this profession after her husband had abandoned her. Despite repeated complaints from women commuters, several stations continue to harbour miscreants, especially during non-peak hours, as well as on holidays. There are 17 MRTS stations in the city, but safety takes a back seat in most of them. Despite repeated complaints from women commuters, several stations continue to harbour miscreants, especially during non-peak hours, as well as on holidays. There are 17 MRTS stations in the city, but safety takes a back seat in most of them.