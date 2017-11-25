Chennai: DMK announces candidate for RK Nagar by-elections

[India], Nov 25 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced Marudhu Ganesh as candidate for RK Nagar by-elections to be held on December 21.

The seat of RK Nagar is vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, who represented it for two terms.

The election was earlier scheduled for April 12, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) who had earlier won the seat seven out of 11 times in the last 40 years will this time face their opposition in two factions. Counting of the vote will be held on December 24. (ANI)