Chennai-Doha flight cancelled due to technical snag

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): A Chennai-Doha Qatar Airways flight was cancelled on Saturday due to technical glitches.

According to a passenger's tweet, they were made to wait for about four hours at the airport and about one hour inside the flight QR529 before it was cancelled.

Responding to the passenger's ire, the Qatar Airways tweeted, "It is never our intention to disturb your plans. Flight delays/cancellations are sometimes unavoidable due to air traffic, operations, technical issue and more. However, we always aim to keep this to a minimum to maintain our passengers' satisfaction at its best."

Qatar Airways later also issued an official statement regretting the incident and also issued further departure schedule. "Qatar Airways regrets the delay to flight QR 529 from Chennai to Doha due to a technical issue and apologises for any inconvenience caused. Passengers have been provided with food and hotel accommodation and are being assisted with regard to onward flight connections ahead of a scheduled departure at 22:30 local time", the statement read. (ANI)