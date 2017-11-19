Chennai: DRI seizes red sandalwood worth Rs. 16 crore, three arrested

[India], November 19 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 40 metric tonnes of red sandalwood worth Rs 16 crore and arrested three people in Chennai on Sunday.

The DRI sleuths seized the red sandalwood from a private godown near the automotive manufacturing hub, Orgadam area.

According to DRI statement, the directorate had been working on specific inputs on smuggling of red sanders to Middle East and South East Asian countries from where ultimately it lands in China, which has the largest international market for this a rare species.

Their officers had been conducted surveillance over the entire south Chennai area, particularly the area near Oragadam, which has a large number of private godowns available in a vast expanse of land. On Saturday, officers spotted a truck loaded with goods in the Panruti area, moving swiftly towards the main road. The officers intercepted the vehicle and on closer inspection, they found some bags stuffed with worn rags and clothes. Below these bags, the officers uncovered a large quantity of red-coloured wooden logs which appeared to be red sandalwood. The driver and other persons in the truck took the officers to the godown from where they had left. After reaching the spot they found a huge haul of red sandalwood. (ANI)