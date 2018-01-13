  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Chennai flight schedules go for a toss due to smog from Pongal celebrations

Chennai flight schedules go for a toss due to smog from Pongal celebrations

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 13, 2018 11:22 hrs
Chennai fog

Chennai: Flight operations were disrupted at Chennai airport on Saturday morning after smog reduced visibility to less than 50 metres. Bhogi bonfires lit by residents as part of the Pongal festival is considered to be the reason for the smog. Bhogi, celebrated ahead of the Tamil harvest festival Pongal on Sunday, involves burning of old articles in a symbolic gesture of bidding adieu to the old and welcoming the new.

Visibility reduced to less than 50 metres, The Times of India reported, and more than 10 flights were diverted to other cities. Several flights were also cancelled.

Several Twitter users shared pictures and videos of the smog earlier in the morning:

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features