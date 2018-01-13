Chennai flight schedules go for a toss due to smog from Pongal celebrations

Chennai: Flight operations were disrupted at Chennai airport on Saturday morning after smog reduced visibility to less than 50 metres. Bhogi bonfires lit by residents as part of the Pongal festival is considered to be the reason for the smog. Bhogi, celebrated ahead of the Tamil harvest festival Pongal on Sunday, involves burning of old articles in a symbolic gesture of bidding adieu to the old and welcoming the new.Visibility reduced to less than 50 metres, The Times of India reported, and more than 10 flights were diverted to other cities. Several flights were also cancelled.
And finally #chennai became #delhi— Selvakumar (@imselvabala) January 13, 2018
Early morning 6:30 AM#smog #Bhogi pic.twitter.com/biMHYPei5E
Typical #Bhogi day where you can't see anything beyond 100 meters because of smoke ( and fog) pic.twitter.com/2EA04wDS1k— Bala (@bala_chn) January 13, 2018
What is Bhogi ?— Rakesh Yppup (@Rakesh_comrade) January 13, 2018
"When chennai turns delhi for a day"#bhogi pic.twitter.com/ErX7pudC2T
#smog #bhogi Chennai 8 am ...#festival of burning your old belongings pic.twitter.com/tBiH35HPQo— prakash (@prakash16) January 13, 2018