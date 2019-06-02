Chennai: Indian Coast Guard DG reviews operational preparedness ahead of monsoon

[India], June 1 (ANI): In a bid to ensure the safety and security ahead of the monsoon, Director General (DG) of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of Eastern fleet here.

Singh reviewed the preparedness of search and rescue operations along with pollution response operations in the fleet.

Moreover, he reviewed the cyclonic preparations that are being done by the Coast Guard.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected in Tamil Nadu later today. (ANI)