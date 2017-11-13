Chennai IT raids: Sasikala sifts Tamil news channels, dailies for info

Bengaluru: Jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala was fixated on to Tamil news channels and dailies to follow on all major developments into the IT department's raids on over 100 locations across the state of Tamil Nadu.

Sasikala, who is presently serving a four-year term in a disproportionate assets case, reportedly peered at TV news channels till late night on Friday and Saturday, sources claimed.

The raids began on Thursday with a reported seizure of huge monies and gold.

.@IncomeTaxIndia officials still continuing with their raids at residence & offices of relatives of #Sasikala for a 5th day today. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 13, 2017 "She was busy watching Tamil TV channels on Friday and Saturday till 1am. On Saturday, she arrived at the prison library and read Tamil dailies. She appeared disturbed after reading news of the raids," a source said adding that Sasikala was accompanied by J Ilavarasi, a fellow convict. "Usually, Sasikala and Ilavarasi have dinner around 8pm and go to bed by 9pm. She generally watches Tamil movies or old film songs," sources said. On Sunday, Sasikala even visited the prison library. "She entered the library around 10am and read Tamil newspapers for around 90 minutes. After that, she returned to her barracks, and wrote some letters," sources said. Meanwhile, IT raids at the premises of Sasikala's kin and their business associates, entered its fourth day on Sunday before being temporarily concluded. "The search has been temporarily concluded on Sunday. We will resume the process in 20-25 premises on Monday," the official, who did not want to be identified, said.