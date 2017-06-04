Chennai: Rahul Gandhi meets Karunanidhi, praises the 'voice of Tamil Nadu'

[India], June 4 (ANI): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M. Karunanidhi here to greet him on his 94th birthday.

Rahul reached Chennai yesterday in order to participate in the grand birthday celebrations of Karunanidhi.

Showering praises on the DMK chief, Rahul said, "When he (Karunanidhi) speaks it is not only Karunanidhiji speaking; it is the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu".

Wishing him on his birthday, Rahul said Karunanidhi draws his strength and courage from the deep love that he shares with the people of Tamil Nadu.

Rahul also thanked Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M.K. Stalin for his hospitality. "Thank you Stalin ji for your kind hospitality. It was wonderful seeing you & meeting your lovely family @mkstalin," Rahul tweeted. Thank you Stalin ji for your kind hospitality. It was wonderful seeing you & meeting your lovely family @mkstalin https://t.co/k5nM2eISWO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 3, 2017 Rahul's visit is being seen as a bid to club the opposition together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)