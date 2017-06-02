Chennai Silks fire: Can the 400 kg gold in locker be retrieved?

Chennai: After a raging fire destroyed majority of the Chennai Silks textile showroom in Chennai's T.Nagar, authorities of the showroom and gold shop Sri Kumaran Thangamaligai are seeking ways to retrieve gold jewellery weighing around 400 kgs from a safety locker inside.





It is known that the locker is stuck beneath the debris. Also, Rs 20 crore worth diamonds is reported to be stored in the jewellery shop located in the ground floor.





According to few jewellers, the safety lockers are resistant to natural disasters and calamities, hence there are chances for the gold and diamond jewellery to remain safe despite the massive fire.



After the blazing inferno that raged for over 24 hours, the textile building began crumbling around 3:30 am on 1st June 2017, and burnt parts of a side-wall on the back-side of the structure dropped over a restaurant. Chennai Silks is now being razed down. Parts of the Chennai Silks building in Chennai collapsed around 3.19 am. Visuals from @PTTVOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/bBJfoqchJM — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) May 31, 2017

Nearly 60 fire tenders were pressed into service while ambulances attended to residents complaining of respiratory challenges.

The actual reason of the fire has not been known yet, however the building lacked fire safety measures and violated building permission norms too.