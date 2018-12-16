Chennai: Sonia Gandhi unveils Karunanidhi's statue

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) headquarters here on Sunday.

The occasion assumed significance as a number of political leaders spread across different parties attended the event in a show of opposition unity. Apart from Sonia, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attended the event.

From the Opposition, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were present, apart from DMK leaders -- Karunanidhi's grandnephew Dayanidhi Maran and his son and daughter, MK Stalin and Kanimozhi.

Actor-turned-politicians Shatrughan Sinha and Rajinikanth also graced the occasion. Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and Chairman of India Cements N Srinivasan attended the event, as well as Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko. After unveiling the statue, the Gandhis proceeded to Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina Beach under a tight blanket of security and paid floral tribute to the DMK patriarch, in the presence of other political leaders. Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August this year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. Soon after the DMK patriarch's demise, the Tamil Nadu government had denied burial space for him near the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach, which caused violence across Chennai. However, the Madras High Court later granted permission to the DMK to bury Karunanidhi at the spot. (ANI)