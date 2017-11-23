Chennai: Student's suicide triggers violence in Sathyabama University

[India], November 23 (ANI): The alleged suicide of a student at Chennai's Sathyabama University triggered violent protests across the campus on Wednesday, with over 300 students participating in it.

Ragamonica hailing from Andhra Pradesh was a student of first year at the university. She committed suicide in her hostel room after she was caught cheating and was scolded and insulted in the exam hall for it.

When the incident came to light, the students of first year took to violence, and were later joined by other students.

The police pacified more than 300 students and sent them back to the hostel. In addition,armed police were also deployed for security outside the college. In the wake of the incident, the college management will be announcing whether or not the classes will be suspended by tomorrow morning. A case has been registered under section CrPc 174 (unnatural death), and further investigation is underway. (ANI)