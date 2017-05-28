Chennai: Three burnt to death inside a car

[India], May 28 (ANI): Three people, including a woman, were burnt to death inside a car in Chennai's Mahabalipuram yesterday.

The tragedy took place on East Coast Road, near Manama village.

Reportedly, there is no information about the car, but the eyewitnesses told the police that the car was parked few minutes before the incident.

The fire brigade team reached to the spot and doused the fire.

The burnt bodies of the victims were removed by the firemen and were taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the cause of incident. (ANI)