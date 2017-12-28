Chennai woman breaks Guinness World Record in yoga marathon

Chennai: Kavitha Bharanidaran on Thursday broke the Guinness Book of World Record in a yoga marathon in Chennai.

Bharanidaran, the mother of a 3-and-half-year-old, started on December 23 at 7 AM and broke the record by doing the longest yoga marathon today.

On the fifth day, December 28, at 2:02 AM she broke the previous record which was achieved by Pradnya Patil (Nashik) of 103 hours, from June 16 to 20 this year.

Now, Bharanidaran is continuing the marathon. She has a plan to build a new record and has decided to keep on doing it until December 30.

It would be the longest yoga marathon in the world.